Glo Cloud, which was unveiled recently by national telecommunication company, Globacom, to enable customers to easily back up their digital activities such as documents, music, photos, videos and others has been commended by Nigerians for its usefulness in online businesses.

Subscribers, especially those with online needs have attested to the quality of Glo Cloud, a personal full quality storage application, which they have found useful especially in the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. According to them, the product came in handy, especially during the lockdown period when many workers operate from home and students are also learning online. It is also used effectively for personal storage needs, including sharing of heavy videos and pictures.

Through Glo Cloud, subscribers have the opportunity to store their digital contents up to the size of their subscriptions. The app allows Glo data users to automatically back up, retrieve and share digital content from their cloud accounts exclusively. “For instance, if a customer subscribed for 50GB, he or she will be able to store up to 50GB of content”, Glo explained. At the launch of Glo Cloud, the company said, “We are in a digital age where people develop loads and loads of personal, social and business content which they wish to store and retrieve whenever and wherever they want. Glo Cloud provides a safe and secure place to store such content. Apart from the problem of having enough storage space on phones or laptops, the Glo Cloud customer is assured of the safety of his documents or contents if he loses his phone or computer”.

Speaking on Glo Cloud, a Lagos-based surveyor, Iyke Kujemmi, attested to the uniqueness of the product, which he said has helped him store large files containing his customers’ properties.

Idemudia Linus is another Glo subscriber who is enjoying Glo Cloud. According to him “Glo Cloud offers a fast and powerful search and creates automatic albums to rediscover or organize past memories. Albums can then be shared with others to invite them to add their photos”.

Also, Abeokuta-based digital photographer, Monica Johnson, confirmed the effectiveness of the app. Monica said she searched for “ Glo Cloud” from Google Play after which it was downloaded and she subsequently subscribed to the required pack by registering for the service”. Another Glo customer, Lagos-based Bridget Apata, said, “I have for long sought a telecommunications solution to my need to store salient files and documents. Glo Cloud app came handy,” adding that the ease of storage that the app provides is second to none. She stated further that her children also use Glo Cloud for school work and personal needs.

According to Globacom, customers can subscribe for 50G storage at the rate of N250 per month, and also N990 for 2 terabyte storage per month. However, an unlimited storage on Glo Cloud goes for N1, 990 per month.