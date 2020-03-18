More subscribers have continued to benefit in the ongoing StarTimes Easter upgrade promotion with exciting new series and fabulous content for new and existing customers across the country.

StarTimes Nigeria announced an early commencement of its 2020 Easter promotion beginning from March 15 to May 15, 2020.

According to the company, the promo gives customers the opportunity to pay for 2months subscription package on Nova, Basic, Smart and Classic bouquets and get an instant upgrade to view a higher bouquet within hours of activation. The company said “All StarTimes subscribers who pay for 2 months on any bouquet will immediately get an upgrade to an even higher bouquet for 2 months. For example, when you pay for 2 months on Nova bouquet which is N900, you get to enjoy the Basic bouquet channels free for 2 months. Subscribers who pay N1, 300 for two months on the Basic bouquet will get to enjoy all Classic bouquet channels free for another 2 months and customers who pay 2 months on the Classic would get an extra 10days free of charge.”

In addition to the upgrade, subscribers would also win Afrione android phones in a weekly raffle draw during the same period.