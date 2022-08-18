From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has said that its statutory roles are assessment, collection, accounting, and enforcement of payment of taxes due to the Federal Government and its agencies, not keeping records of how funds are expended.

The chairman of the FIRS, Mohammad Nami, stated this, on Thursday, when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee probing petroleum subsidy regime from 2013- date.

The committee had directed FIRS to furnish it with information on subsidy payment releases from the Consolidated Revenue Account, subsidy claims, lodgment of FOREX into the Consolidated Revenue Account by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), among others.

However, Nimi, who was represented the FIRS Coordinating Director, Compliance Support Group, Dick Irri, request by the panel for it to provide information on Subsidy payments and releases were not within the agency’s purview.

“The Service’s statutory functions remains that of assessment, collection, accounting, and enforcement of payment of taxes that are due to the Government of the Federation and any of its agencies.

“Taxes collected by the FIRS are usually shared amongst the three tiers of the government in line with the constitution of the country; and FIRS does not maintain records of what the funds are used for by the three tiers of government. The Service also does not have the power to ask for such records.”

The FIRS boss apologized to the panel over its inability to appear before the panel in person, stating that it was due to other national engagements, outside the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT). He noted that the agency holds the the committee, as well as the entire parliament in high esteem.

According to him, “the Service holds the Adhoc Committee on Petroleum Products subsidy Regime and other Committees of the National Assembly in high esteem and will always give necessary support to ensure the success of their oversight functions;

“All the tax related information requested on your letter dated 1st July, 2022 has been duly submitted;

“All the 16 items listed on your letter dated 5th August 2022 are not tax related and also are not part of the responsibilities of the Service.”