From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), which is an umbrella body over more than 65million Christians in the country, has cautioned the Federal Government against further aggravating the suffering of Nigerians, through the proposed subsidy removal that will lead to hike in the price of petroleum.

The PFN President, Bishop Wale Oke, noted that the implementation of such policy could increase the hardship currently being experienced by residents of the country, especially the masses. He also contended that the planned introduction of N5,000 for 40million poor Nigerians would create a cesspool of corruption.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

This caution was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by his Media Office, and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Oke, .who is the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries international, with headquarters in Ibadan, lamented that prices of consumables and other items were increasingly becoming out of reach of the people, noting that if the proposed subsidy removal is effected, it would heighten the hardship of the people of the nation.

According to him, “Everybody will feel it, particularly the underprivileged. The negative effects will surely outweigh the positive. The cost of transportation for human and goods across the country, will skyrocket and other things connected, which will have a spiral effect on general living standard of the populace; the suffering will be multi-dimensional. Please let all stakeholders be sensitive to this avoidable path and do the needful.”

Oke further noted that situation has become worrisome due to the reduction in the purchasing power of Nigerians, caused by the continuous fall in the value of the nation’s currency at the exchange market.

The PFN President, therefore,admonished the government to do all it could to revive the four ailing refineries in the country, with a view to ensuring they operate at optimal level for a lasting benefit, for the country and its people.

“By whatever means, let the Federal Government put its heart into ensuring that our refineries are back to life. In addition, in order to stem the rising cost of living, farmers and others connected to them should be encouraged. This is what can help our economy,” the Cleric stressed.

While maintaining that the Christian body would always support policies that would enhance good governance, he charged the government to this effect, to put in place tangible palliative measures that could ameliorate the hardship being experienced.

“Without begging the issue, there should be well defined palliative measures in place that can cushion the effect of the hardship being experienced by Nigerians, especially the commoners. One is not talking about political palliatives that never last. We have seen enough of such.

“An increase in the price of petroleum from its present N165 to N340 per litre, can trigger tension and crises in the country, which in turn can paralyse our economy if not handled with utmost care.

“Again, the planned introduction of N5,000 for 40 million poor Nigerians, is to create a cesspool of corruption. How do you define ‘the poor? They, mostly, don’t use telephones. They, mostly, don’t have bank accounts. How will the money get to them?”

The renowned cleric advised the government to be wary of policies that could jeopardize the conduct of the 2023 general elections, insisting that all hands must be geared towards steering the wheel of the country to a safety berth.

As a panacea to the rising cost of food items, the PFN President advised that farmers and relevant stakeholders should be empowered with relevant tools and funds through loans with little interest.

He also implored the government not to relent in its efforts at ensuring that security challenges in the country become a thing of the past.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .