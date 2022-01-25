From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Tuesday, announced decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest against Federal Government’s proposed fuel subsidy removal that would lead to an increase in the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as Petrol to between N320 and N340 per liter.

This is coming after the Minister of Finance made a public announcement on Tuesday, reversing the plans to increase petrol pump price.

NLC had slated January 27, 2022 and February 2, 2022 for national protests.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by NLC President, Ayuba Wabba and General Secretary, Emmauel Ugboaja.

NLC also disclosed that the government had officially communicated its position to the Congress with calls for further engagement.

The Congress described the reversal of the government’s plan to increase the pump price of petrol as a victory for Nigerian workers and people.

The statement read in parts, “After a series of statutory organ meetings culminating in a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which took place on the 17” of December 2021, the Nigeria Labour Congress renewed its traditional position of resisting incessant increase in the pump price of petrol.

“The NEC went ahead to give directives for the mobilization of workers and citizens for national protests if the Federal Government refused to reverse the planned hike in the pump price of petrol.

At the peak of very rigorous mobilization of Nigerians by the Nigeria Labour Congress and a host of her Civil Society allies, the government through the Minister of Finance yesterday, 24 January 2022 made a public announcement reversing the plans to increase petrol pump price. The position of the government was also officially communicated to the Congress with calls for further engagement. “Following the reversal and re approach by the government, the National Executive Council of the Nigeria Labour Congress met this morning virtually to consider the new position of the government. The NEC after vigorous debates took a decision to suspend the planned nationwide protest scheduled for 27″ January 2022 and the national protest scheduled for 2” February 2022.

“The leadership of the Congress has communicated this organ decision to our civil society allies who have stood stoically behind Nigerian workers in our quest for social and economic justice for workers and the downtrodden people of our country.

“Going forward, we will continue to engage with the government on the very critical issues of ensuring local refining of petroleum, creation of sustainable jobs and affordable price of petrol for Nigerian workers and people.

Finally, we commend the Nigerian workers and people particularly our civil society allies for their unwavering solidarity and support during this struggle. We sure are stronger together”