Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court, Lagos has fixed May 20 for trial of a businessman, Cajetan Chike Muonagolu who was docked before the court on a four count charge bordering on dealing in adulterated and substandard engine oil.

The defendant who was arrested by the Standard Organization of Nigeria ( SON ) is facing trial alongside his company, Richbon Nigeria Limited.

In the charge, the defendants were accused of committing the offences at ASPAMDA Trade Fair Complex, Lagos Badagry Expressway Lagos State between December 12 and 13 2018.

They were accused of being in possession of 15,000 Cartons of adulterated Prime Plasma, Prime ATF and Stanley brand of engine oil which they present as being of quality.

The offences contravened Section 3 (6) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, CAP M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Section 26 of Standards Organisation of Nigeria Act, 2015.

Part of the charge reads: “That you Cajetan Chike Muonagolu and Richbon Nigeria Limited of Plot 242, Oshodi Apapa ExpressWay , Odolowu Bus Stop, Lagos on or about 12/13 December 2019, while at ASPAMDA Trade Fair Complex, Lagos Badagry Expressway Lagos State Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did indulge in dealing in adulterated/substandard engine oil to wit: 15,000 Cartons and 60,00 pieces of Prime Plasma, Prime ATF and Stanley brand of Engine oil which is not of quality, substance nature or efficacy which the seller represented it to be and thereby commit an offence punishable under Section 1 (18)(ii) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, CAP M17, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

The defendants had however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and the court admitted him to bail in the sum of N50million with two sureties in the like sum.

The judge ordered his remand pending the perfection of his bail conditions while ruling on his bail application.

One of the sureties, according to the court’s ruling on the bail application of the defendant, must be a civil/public servant not less than Grade Level 15 in the employment of the Federal or Lagos State Government while the other must be the defendant’s relation with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

The court ordered that both sureties must deposit their passport photographs with the court while Muonagolu must deposit his international passport with the court Registrar.