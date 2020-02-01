I was at the salon to make my hair at one time and the young man who attended to me was unusually nice, even though I’m a nice person myself.

Once he settled to make my hair, the harassment started. There was a bulge in his midsection. He was obviously aroused and he gently kept brushing and pressing his hard-on on my body on purpose as he was making my hair.

First, I felt I should just allow him frustrate himself, pretend like nothing was touching me until he tires himself out.

But it looked like the more uninterested I was to even notice his gentle brushes and hard nudges, the more he needed me to feel and understand that he was offering something.

The salon was full of people and I hate drama under whatever guise. So I dragged him to my level, spoke into his ears to put his one-eyed snake in his trousers under check. I told him, one more brush or hard nudge, and I’d grab and squeeze life out of it––and I meant every word I said.

He apologized immediately, excused himself and returned after some minutes to resume making my hair. By now, the erection had disappeared, and there were no more brushes and nudges.

When he was done with my hair, I paid him. He thanked me and apologized once again. He went further to take my belongings to where I boarded a taxi to show his remorse.

I also experienced sexual harassment in a public transport. The middleaged man seated next to me was fully erect. He was gently stroking his manhood with one hand through his trousers pocket and reluctantly out of nowhere placed his other hand on my thigh.

I quickly adjusted and he removed his hand. I noticed he was slowly moving his hand back on my thigh again and once succeeded, I categorically told him to take his hand off me and keep it to himself. He quickly apologized and even asked to be dropped off at the next bus stop.

I have to also mention the young men with well-built biceps who whenever they see me approaching from afar during my evening walkouts, come out shirtless on purpose with their trousers almost falling off their waists.

They strut around like dogs on heat with their hands in their pockets pulling their trousers farther down. They are usually shamelessly posing and advertising their physique, leering and staring at me intensely.

They make sexual comments as well. I felt a little uneasy after enduring their harassment for a few days and decided to change my walkout route.

It is unfortunate that a lot of men think every woman is crazy about sex but the truth is most women find such physical conducts or suggestive sexual behaviour offensive and unwelcomed.

They are actually irritated by the sight of nudity and erection they don’t have mental and emotional intercourse with its owner. It doesn’t matter if you are naked and dripping like hot sauce, some women will never swallow hard, neither are they moved. Such sexual sights disgust them to say the least.

Nudging, stroking or touching oneself, cracking sexual jokes, displaying rude and offensive materials, grabbing or making other physical contacts without consent including strutting while indecently exposed, are not an invitation–– they are pure harassment! It doesn’t matter that no woman has called you out before or that a few women liked it. It is wrong.

Beyond the sexual gestures and total inappropriate behaviour, your personality, core values, goals, knowledge, maturity, and standards are things some ladies look out for even if they would choose to have flings.

They look for men who are capable to spur them into a more passionate pursuit of purpose, knowledgeable enough to help nurture their dreams. Some women are not moved by inappropriate sexual gestures from strangers whenever they go out.

Most women are endeared to emotionally, physically and psychologically stable men who are assets and the ones they already are mentally engaged with before sexual intercourse.

Beyond your good looks, hard on, physique and money, maybe she needs to know if you have sense. They have met a lot of cute and hot men who aside sex are as dumb as a door bell.

Aside their physical attributes and their big phallus they are just air heads. They have nothing to offer sensible women.

There are gentle ways to approach women other than sexually harassing them with inappropriate behaviour. Don’t always jump to the sexual part of you when you see a stranger or someone you like. Try and engage the woman first and flow with the pace. Stop sexually harassing women because you feel like it.

RE: THE HARD PART OF DEALING WITH A SICK, RESENTFUL SPOUSE

I was just seated in the visitor’s room at the hospital when I stumbled on an abandoned newspaper. I flipped through and the caption caught my attention. I thought my husband hated me or he just doesn’t love me any longer. He has been in the hospital for over a month and I’m tempted to stop visiting. He is always nasty to me, highly irritated and nags a lot. He only expresses himself through yelling and I’m tired. Most times, I just attend to him and stay outside. Being around him is suffocating. Your write-up gave me an insight to what he is likely going through. Thank you for this enlightenment.

––Vera sent this via email.