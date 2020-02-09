Sometimes you hear that somebody has anaemia. A person develops anaemia when there is not enough robust, healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout your body. The blood cells may lack enough hemoglobin, the protein which gives blood its red colour. Anaemia is more common in women of child-bearing age, the elderly, African and Hispanic women.

Symptoms of anaemia

As with all health conditions, anaemia shows early signs which most people tend to miss or misinterpret. If you’re often tired even though you’ve slept well or you lack the energy for normal activities, you may have anaemia. It can be an underlying cause of memory or mood problems. Symptoms range from none to mild to life-threatening and may include: weakness, dizziness, pale skin, headache, numbness or coldness in hands and feet, low body temperature and shortness of breath on exertion

Heart-related symptoms

People with anaemia have less oxygen in their blood, which means the heart must work harder to pump enough oxygen to their organs. Cardiac-related symptoms include arrhythmia (an abnormal heart rhythm), shortness of breath, and chest pain.

Anaemia in children

Many preschool children are anaemic, most often because they don’t have enough iron in their diet. People who have iron-deficiency anaemia may feel the urge to eat inappropriate things like dirt, clay, ice, or starch, a behaviour called pica. Paediatricians typically test all children for anaemia at 12 months. Without treatment, a severe case of anaemia could permanently affect brain development.

Anaemia risk factors

Women and people with chronic diseases have the greatest risk of anaemia. When women lose blood in heavy menstrual periods, they may become anaemic. Pregnancy also causes changes in a woman’s blood volume that can result in anaemia. Chronic diseases such as kidney disease can affect the body’s ability to make red blood cells. A diet low in iron, folate, or vitamin B12 also increases your risk. And some types of anemia are hereditary.

Teens and anaemia

If your teenage child is often fatigued, anaemia might be a cause. Teens are at risk of iron-deficiency anaemia because of their sudden growth spurts. Teen girls also are more prone to anaemia because of their menstrual periods.

Causes of anaemia

Low iron intake: A diet that’s low in iron can cause anaemia. The body does not absorb iron from plants and supplements very well as it as well as the iron in red meat. Digestive concerns such as Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, or even having gastric bypass surgery can interfere with iron absorption. And some foods and medicines can hinder iron uptake when taken with iron-rich foods. They include: dairy, other calcium-rich foods, calcium supplements, antacids, coffee and tea.

Vitamin deficiency: The body needs both vitamin B12 and folate to make red blood cells. A diet too low in these vitamins sometimes can cause anemia. An autoimmune disorder or digestive problem also can prevent your body from absorbing enough B12. Animal-based foods and fortified breakfast cereals are good sources of B-12. Folate is in leafy green vegetables, fruits, dried beans, and peas, and is added to breads, pastas, and cereals as folic acid.

Illness: Chronic illness or infection can cause the body to make fewer red blood cells. This can result in a mild drop in hemoglobin. If you have significant blood loss, then you may develop iron-deficiency anemia. And some drugs and medical treatments can also put you at risk for anemia. Consult your doctor to see if you need iron or other supplements.

Aplastic anaemia: Aplastic anaemia is a rare disorder in which the bone marrow doesn’t make enough blood cells to supply the body. It affects only about two in one million people. It can be caused by high doses of radiation, certain chemical exposures, viruses, or an autoimmune disorder in which the body attacks the bone marrow. Some cases are inherited. In severe cases, people need blood transfusions or even a bone marrow transplant.

Blood loss: Losing too many red blood cells is a common cause of anaemia. Heavy menstruation, ulcers, injury, or surgery can cause enough blood loss to lead to iron-deficiency anaemia. Women who have heavy menstrual periods should be tested for anaemia.

Faulty blood cell mechanics: Inherited disorders can affect your body’s production of red blood cells. Thalassemias cause the body to make fewer healthy red blood cells and less haemoglobin and may be treated with blood transfusions as well as other treatments. Among people with haemolytic anaemia, red blood cells are destroyed and cleaned out of the bloodstream too quickly.

Sickle cell anemia: Sickle cell anemia is an inherited disorder in which the body produces an abnormal form of hemoglobin. This causes red blood cells to change from round to a sickle shape and become stuck together. That can make it difficult for them to pass through blood vessels, leading to pain and damage to body tissues. The red blood cells also die more quickly than normal red blood cells. In the U.S., sickle cell anemia is more common among African-Americans and Hispanics.

Diagnosis of anaemia

Complete blood count: A complete blood count test will check your levels of red blood cells, white blood cells, platelets, and haemoglobin. It will also check other factors such as average size, variability in size, volume, and haemoglobin concentration of red blood cells. If you have iron-deficiency anaemia, your red blood cells may be smaller than normal. Your health care provider also may ask about your symptoms, medicines you take, and your family history.

Other blood tests: If the complete blood count shows that you have anaemia, you may have additional blood tests. Your blood cells may be checked for an abnormal appearance. Haemoglobin electrophoresis detects the type of haemoglobin in your blood. A reticulocyte count tests how quickly your bone marrow makes new red blood cells. Iron studies may be ordered to measure iron stores in your body as well as iron levels in your blood.

Bone marrow test: If your body is producing too few or too many blood cells or their structure appears abnormal, you may need a bone marrow test. Bone marrow, the spongy tissue inside bones, contains stem cells that turn into blood cells. Your doctor will remove a small sample of bone marrow through a needle. The procedure takes about 30 minutes and will cause some soreness.

Treatment of anaemia:

Iron: Iron pills are often needed for anaemia that’s caused by a deficiency in that mineral. Ferrous iron is more easily absorbed than ferric iron. It is best taken with food, especially orange juice and other foods rich in vitamin C. But don’t mix your iron pill with calcium, coffee, or tea, which can block absorption. And never take iron without a doctor’s order or let children near the pills. An iron overdose can be dangerous. Some people may need folic acid or vitamin B12 supplements, too.

Iron and pregnancy: About 40 per cent of pregnant women have iron-deficiency anaemia. Pregnant women should get at least 30 milligrams of iron each day in their diet. Your antenatal vitamin also may contain iron. You may be tested for anaemia at your first antenatal visit and after delivery.

Medicines:

Drugs for anaemia often treat the root illness. So in some cases, where the anaemia is due to chronic kidney disease, an injection of the hormone, erythropoietin (EPO), may be needed. If an autoimmune disorder causes your body to attack its own red blood cells, then a corticosteroid, such as prednisone, can slow the attack and help correct anaemia. In sickle cell anaemia, two drugs are approved to treat sickle cell anemia. Hydroxyurea, a cancer drug, and a new drug called L-glutamine oral powder (Endari) are effective in reducing complications and thus, hospitalizations.

Procedures:

If you have severe anaemia, you may need a transfusion of blood that matches your type. When the body’s production of red blood cells doesn’t work right, anaemia caused by serious illnesses such as cancers and aplastic anaemia may be treated or cured with a transplant. In these cases, bone marrow from a donor replaces the person’s faulty bone marrow, so the body can start producing healthy blood cells. When blood cells are destroyed too quickly, blood plasma treatments or even removing the spleen may be needed.

How to prevent anaemia

You can prevent some types of anaemia with a healthy diet. Foods containing iron include lean red meat, liver, fish, tofu, lentils and beans, dark green leafy vegetables, and dried fruits. Also eat foods with vitamin B12 and folic acid, such as eggs and dairy products, spinach, and banana. Many types of bread, cereals, and other foods are fortified with all three key nutrients: iron, B12, and folic acid. Vitamin C, found in citrus, other fruits, and vegetables, will help your body absorb iron.

Iron overload: Too much iron can cause serious problems. Iron overload can be a result of repeated blood transfusions or an inherited condition, but taking too much iron also is a risk. The many symptoms of iron overload are related to excess iron depositing into organs and causing problems in the liver, heart, and pancreas. Iron levels can be reduced through phlebotomy (blood removal) or medications.

Living with anaemia

Treating your anaemia and eating a well-rounded diet can give you more energy and enhance your life. Most people can manage their anaemia through a healthy diet and iron or vitamin supplements, if a doctor says they are deficient in one of the key nutrients. If you have a chronic disease, then good management of your condition also will help you prevent or manage anaemia.