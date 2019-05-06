Super Eagles striker Isaac Success made his 20th Premier League substitute appearance for Watford who lost 3-0 away to Chelsea in the English Premier League on Sunday .

Second half goals from Reuben Loftus Cheek, David Luiz and Gonzalo Higuain secured a comfortable win for the Blues after a nervy start.

The win moved Chelsea to third position with 71 points with a game left to play in the EPL.

Loftus Cheek who came on for N’golo Kante broke the deadlock for Chelsea at the beginning of the second half with a strong header.

Luiz promptly doubled the lead for Chelsea, converting from an Eden Hazard corner against Watford.

Higuain then got in on the act, scoring from close range for Chelsea’s third to make the three points safe.

Success who replaced Gerard Deulofeu in the 83rd minute had the ball inside the net with his first touch but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The game was his 30th of the season and he has scored once so far this term.

Chelsea are now five points clear of both Manchester United and Arsenal.

At the John Smith stadium, Huddersfield Town held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw.