Nigeria International and Watford of England player Isaac Success has called on Nigeria players abroad to extend hand of fellowship to young players who are trying to earn a living through football.

The Super Eagles star stated this while dishing out cash and other incentives to deserving players during the maiden edition of the Isaac Success Gold Cup tournament held Benin City, Edo State.

According to Success, the competition is his way of giving back to the society.

“I think I’m very happy bringing these array of young players together to participate in the maiden edition of the Isaac Success Gold Cup which ended last Sunday right here in Benin where I started my football career as a street boy.”

“Yes I grew up in Benin-City and I know the kind of hardship I went through trying to play street football. At times after training my friends and I have to treek several kilometers away to get home.

“No money in our pockets to take a bus, we share a bottle of water together and all that. I was not having good support like the young players of today do. It was really so difficult growing up on the streets. Being in this position today does not mean am better than everybody but I’m just fortunate and I thank God Almighty for his grace.

“Again, I really want to thank my dad and mum for given me the opportunity to choose a career for myself. My dad being a man of God was able to discover quickly that I have deep passion for the game of football, because even after school I will stay put with my friends to play football from club to club, school to school and around Benin-City.

“So, the best thing he did for me was to buy me a ball. I’m so happy that I have to keep the ball and protected it like you are protecting a million dollars. It wasn’t a good start for me I must confess. I had it really rough.”

“Today I feel so glad giving back to the society in my own little way. Let me say this, since I came into limelight as a professional player, I have always dreamt of helping young Nigeria players, so I decided to organize this competition Tagged ‘Isaac success’ Gold Cup and make sure that I am physically present to watch the event from start to finish.” He said he is glad that the tournament was a huge success, and my Team Isaac Success FC won the maiden edition.