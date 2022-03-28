From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, says that the success of All Progressives Congress ( APC) convention that ushered in Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman and other National Working Committee ( NWC) of the party through consensus was a sign of victory of the party in the forth coming 2023 general elections.

The Speaker stated this while speaking with newsmen in Lafia today saying the emergence of Sen. Adamu and other NWC members of the party through consensus has shown the peace and unity among stakeholders and members of the party.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Balarabe Abdullahi congratulated Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and his team on their victory at the national convention and wished them fruitful tenure.

The Nasarawa State Number Three Citizen said he is optimistic on the ability of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu to deliver on his mandate considering his vast experience in both politics and administration and urged him to bring them to bear.

” Onbehalf of myself, principal officers and members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, I wish to congratulate and rejoice with Sen. Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman and other NWC of our great party, APC.

” The emergence of APC Chairman, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and other officials through concensus shows that APC is a one big family that resolve it differences internally.

” The election of His Excellency, the Former Governor of Nasarawa State, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu and other National Working Committee of the party was a sign of victory to our great party in 2023 and beyond.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

” Sen. Adamu and his team have the capacities and abilities to take our great party, APC to the greater height in the country,” he said.

Balarabe Abdullahi advised the National Working Committee to work together and to unite APC members for the success of the party in 2023.

He has assured the APC National Chairman of their support and partnership at all times.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for uniting members of the party and for taking the party to the greater height in the country.

The Speaker further commended President Buhari and Gov. Abdullahi Sule for their developmental strides

and called on the people of the State and Nigerians to support President Buhari and Gov. Sule’s administrations to succeed.

The Speaker restated his continued determination to partner with the executive arm in order to ensure speedy development in the state and the country at large.