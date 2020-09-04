First Bank of Nigeria Ltd. has graduated 12 candidates in its Senior Management Development Programme (SMDP) to enhance their leadership and strategic business skills for sustainable growth in the banking sector.

Mrs Folake Ani-Mumuney, Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, FirstBank, in a statement on Friday in Lagos, said that the graduation was the third edition.

SMDP is FirstBank’s intensive modular programme for a select group of senior to principal managers who are proven leaders in their respective functions and have been identified as central to the bank’s succession plan.

Ani-Mumuney said that prior to the 2020 edition of the programme, 40 exemplary staff had successfully participated in the SMDP which was conceived in 2017.

Ani-Mumuney quoted Dr Adesola Adeduntan, FirstBank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), as saying that the programme was part of the bank’s efforts to continuously integrate leadership into its culture, growth and expansion drive across Africa.

She quoted Adeduntan as saying that the SMDP programme was a unique learning experience that would impact the professional, intellectual and personal development of the emerging leaders.

According to her, the CEO commended the graduates who, he said, demonstrated value and excellence in banking services.

“I am delighted with the performance of the third set of the SMDP graduands.

“This set’s performance and response to the various trainings and initiatives have been very impressive and exemplary.

“I encourage each graduand to maximise the experience and knowledge garnered from the programme as they build on their individual and collective contributions to the bank’s continued growth, as well as its efforts in enabling and impacting Nigeria and the African continent at large,” she quoted Adeduntan as saying.

Also, Ani-Mumuney quoted Mrs Omobolanle Adesola, Senior Vice-Chairman, Standard Chartered Bank Group, as saying that the SMDP programme was an enabler and a call to serve.

Adesola urged the graduates to uphold integrity and commit to the progress and excellence of FirstBank and the entire banking sector, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic had made the banking terrain challenging, according to Ani-Mumuney.

She also quoted Mr Ini Ebong, Chairman, First Academy Governing Council, as saying that the graduates had been equipped with skills to actualise their potential and boost their leadership quality.

According to Ani-Mumuney, Ebong said that the bank believed in the graduates and looked forward to seeing them excel. (NAN)