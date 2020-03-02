Joe Effiong, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel has gone spiritual seeking God’s guidance on who to support as his successor in 2023.

For now, the governor has issued a warning to all aspirants to avoid him and allow him to work since he would be remembered from the legacy of developments left behind and not the person he anointed to take over from him.

Speaking at Destiny International Mission, Uyo on Sunday during the thanksgiving service by Sen Akon Eyakenyi for her senatorial election, the dedication of her 9th grandchild and 60th birthday celebration, the governor said he was asking God to show him who to support.

”We are out to work in 2020. I don’t want any distraction; so let nobody come and consult me; because at the end of the day, nobody will ask me who did you anoint for what office, but what did God use you to do within the time that he gave you.

“Akwa Ibom State has moved away from that point that one man can come and raise shoulders, no matter who you are in Akwa Ibom State today. From the prayers we offer in this land, no single person can determine the destiny of this land any longer, because it’s a collective decision and led by the Almighty God Himself.

“So in Akwa Ibom State today, I don’t have any power to anoint any man. But my prayer is; ‘God, whoever you want to succeed me, reveal the person to me so that I don’t waste my time on the wrong person.

“So I will not make that mistake, because if I make that mistake, we can all come together and vote during the election, but overnight while he is practising his swearing-in for the next day, God is taking a decision somewhere. Let God show me who to queue behind.”

The Senate President Dr Ahmed Lawan who led more than 20 other senators to the event described Sen Eyakenyi as well as all the senators from Akwa Ibom State as very dependable lawmakers.

“All the three senators from Akwa Ibom: Akon Eyakenyi, Bassey Albert Akpan and Chris Ekpenyong are great senators. They are distinguished senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and they represent you very well in the senate,” Lawan said.

Sen Eyakenyi in her thanksgiving said though she was born on 21st February, she chose to make the triple celebrations on March 1 being Sunday in which most people would be free to attend.

‘I decided to thank God today because I could have died in my childhood; I have had several accidents but God preserved my life to see today not picking nuts or carrying firewood, but to sit with kings.

Ordinarily, I wouldn’t have believed that I would be a senator, maybe because I would have said I am a woman. But God made it possible.

“We have been married for 41 years. We started as two persons and God added five to us; and now, we are dedicating our 9th grandchild,” she said.