From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A coalition of Arewa Youth and Women for Professor Yemi Osinbajo (PY0) 2023 on Wednesday threw its weight on President Muhammadu Buhari over his call on the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) governors to support his ‘undisclosed’ successor ahead of the party’s convention in a few days.

To this coalition, Mr President has spoken and that was not a coincidence, but a “divine voice” guiding him to stir in the right direction and hand over the mantle of leadership to the best man for the job.

Spokesman for the coalition, Mohammed Lawal in a statement added that, although there are many presidential aspirants under APC, “only one of them is standing taller, higher, more competent, accepted, tested and trusted having been president in an acting capacity, a professor of Law, an investment Cesar and exceptional political breed of his rare kind, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo”.

According to Mohammed, Mr President’s statement, “I solicit your support in picking my successor”, was certainly not the only content of Buhari’s speech while he was addressing the progressive Governors, but it is surely the most repeated part of the speech.

The coalition posited that considering what Osinbajo has done to make Buhari’s administration a success, Buhari would not have had anyone else in mind to build on his legacy than the senior advocate of Nigeria and a professor of law.

“Across Nigeria, from North to South, East to West you find Professor Yemi Osinbajo with the Muslims and Christians, Hausa, Yoruba, Igbo, Igede, Idoma, Ibibio, Ikwere, Itshekiri and others, working to ensure that unity, peace and development prevail in Nigeria.

“He is a de-tribaliise Nigerian, a man who is only defined by his humanity, philanthropy and respect for all irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation, indeed, a symbol of national unity. A leader with impeccable qualities of leadership, one of the best and rare politicians of our time.

“This intelligent pillar of hope, vibrant, discipline leader and bulldozer of work has a vast wealth of knowledge and experience.

“By far, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is the most active, initiative, and intelligent vice president Nigeria has ever produced. This is evident in the initiation and sustenance of the largest social investment programmes in Africa, which comprises the N-Power Programme, which currently employs 500,000 graduates; the GEEP loans (Market Moni, FarmerMoni and Trader Moni), providing credit to over 3 million Nigerian traders, artisans and businessmen; the Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, amongst others.

“The Economic Sustainability Plan is also one of his initiatives that are creating rooms for millions of Nigerians to benefit from several packages like MSME Survival Fund, Youth Fund, Mass Housing Programmes, Farmers Fund, Teachers’ Welfare Scheme, and the likes.

“About 250,000 jobs will be created of the Vice president’s initiative, the Solar Power Strategy, the Mass Housing Program that is targeting the creation of over 1,500, 000 jobs are also credited to the Vice President.

“Professor Yemi Osinbajo has also used his office as the Vice President to add to the economic strength of Nigeria by inviting foreign investors who saw and believed in the potential of Nigeria to come and invest.

“These and many other initiatives of his had helped in stabilising and boosting the economy, contributing greatly to the reduction of poverty and creation of more jobs for our teeming youths”, Mohammed added.

