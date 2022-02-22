By Henry Umahi

It was a carnival of sorts. And the cultural buoyancy of Bayelsa State was showcased in full. Different groups in different attires were singing, drumming and dancing with the zeal of competition, trying to outdo one another. The excitement was palpable; not even the scorching sun could keep the crowd from surging.

Wednesday, February 9, 2022, was the day. It was a historic event and the people wanted to be part of it. It was the commissioning of Igbedi Road by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

For residents of Igbedi community in Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, it was an indescribable feeling. It was the first time the riverside community was seeing a tarred road in about 500 years. Hence their joy knew no bound on the day of commissioning.

It was gathered that before the road was constructed by the Diri Douye administration, the people travelled through the perilous creek to Sabageria or the dangerous bush path to Amassoma junction. Apart from time wasted in navigating through the dangerous environment, natives also paid through their noses for canoes and motorcycles where applicable.

Mr Francis Uvuru told the reporter: “From time immemorial, there was no road leading to the area. But within two years of Douye Diri’s administration, the impossible happened, the narrative changed. The government constructed a road leading to Igbedi. For some of us, it’s like a dream; we are like people who are dreaming.”

Another Bayelsan, Anthony Alagoa, said: “You will not understand why the people are so excited. This is the first time we are seeing a tarred road. For over 500 years, our people have been suffering but God used Governor Diri to clean our tears.”

He added that the economy of the area is expanding as farmers can easily bring their produce to the city market.

Indeed, Bayelsa State has witnessed remarkable changes since the coming of Diri two years ago.

To start with, there is now direct flight from Lagos and Abuja to Bayelsa International Airport (BIA). The airport, sitting on a vast expanse of land at Wilberforce Island, Amassoma, about 30 kilometres south of Yenagoa, the state capital, is money well spent.

Considering the topography of Yenagoa and the entire state, the airport could be said to be the result of engineering ingenuity. Although the physical structure was in place before Diri came, it was gathered that he made the facility functional, getting all necessary approvals in record time. Hitherto, coming to Yenagoa was not exactly a piece of cake. One had to fly to Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State, and then travel by road for nearly two hours before reaching Yenagoa. In this era of insecurity, making the BIA functional removes apprehension from travelers.

To celebrate his second year in office, the Diri administration inaugurated some of the completed projects while flagging off new ones. And it appears many of Diri’s projects are people-oriented.

Some of the projects constructed by Diri are Onopa Bridge leading to new Yenagoa; Igbogini – Okaiki Ring Road, Bayelsa Transport Company (BTC) terminal, Glory Drive Igbogene (access from Yenagoa to Rivers State, Elebele Bridge and Nembe Unity Bridge.

Others are Bayelsa Health Insurance Scheme complex laboratories and lecture halls at the Bayelsa University of Medicine, Yenagoa –Oproma Road, Bayelsa media complex housing Niger Delta Television (NDTV), Radio Bayelsa and Bayelsa newspaper corporation.

The programme for the second anniversary of the Diri administration included medical outreach in the rural areas, education summit, commissioning of solar lights, ground breaking ceremony of the new commissioners quarters, foundation laying ceremony of industrial, skill and entrepreneurial training centre and novelty match between the executive and the judiciary.

The Diri administration has spruced up Yenagoa. The major roads are smooth, making driving a pleasure. However, some of the inner streets need attention.

As a government that believes in God, there was an anniversary thanksgiving service at the Ecumenical Centre, Yenagoa on February 13. The expansive hall was filled with the high and mighty as well as ordinary people who came to identify with their governor. The band delivered soul-lifting songs that threw the crowd into reverie. The people danced and praised the Lord.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and many PDP governors, among others were part of the service. Speaking at the occasion, Jonathan commended the Diri administration for encouraging peaceful coexistence in the state irrespective of party affiliations. He also urged leaders to use the opportunity they have to work for the benefit of the people.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, who spoke on behalf of the PDP governors, commended Diri for doing so much within two years.

The officiating minister, George Izunwa, general overseer, Gateway International Church, Worldwide, urged his listeners to imbibe the culture of appreciation.