Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Succour has come the way of healthcare seekers in Issele-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State, following the recent re-opening of the Pilgrim Baptist Hospital.

The re-opening of the hospital, which was built as one of the community development projects of the legendary Rev. Dr. S.W. Martin, has created easy access to healthcare for residents who no longer have to go as far as Asaba, the state capital, for healthcare services.

The hospital had been in state of disuse until it was recently rehabilitated.

Declaring it open, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, charged Issele-Uku sons and daughters to take ownership of the hospital and protect the facilities in order to ensure optimal use for healthcare delivery.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Mordi Ononye, the governor advised the hospital management to immediately register with the Delta State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme so as to afford pregnant women and children from 0 to five years the free medicare of the state government.

He affirmed that health was fundamental in the life of every society, hence, the Delta State government’s resolve on health for all Deltans.

According to him, “Sickness will always abound but the key issue will always be how to address it. That is why we are always particular about primary healthcare delivery.

“We recognise the need to have this hospital back on its feet to begin to render medical services to the people of Issele-Uku and environs.

“The government is eager to continue to support Pilgrim Baptist Hospital, until it gets to the level we desire for it to be.

“It is my desire and prayer that effective prevention measures will be adhered to in managing seasonal ailments, especially Lassa fever, in case of any for the hospital to manage in Issele-Uku.”

Okowa commended Pilgrim Baptist Church and Issele-Uku community for their desire to return the hospital and other legacy projects of Rev. S.W. Martin back on track.

While promising that government would from time to time check on the hospital to ensure it was serving its purpose, he promised that government would assist with the rehabilitation and upgrade of the theatre affected by a recent fire outbreak in the hospital.

Chairman of Aniocha North Local Government Area, Chuks Oseme, described it as a legacy that would always put the legendary humanity and community development efforts of Rev. Martin in constant remembrance.

He thanked all who had made it possible for the Pilgrim Baptist Hospital to function again, saying Rev. Martin was one of the greatest legends that ever came out of Nigeria, and his works for humanity would forever remain indelible.

Earlier, the Pilgrim Baptist Church, through the moderator/spiritual head, Pilgrim Baptist Association/Mission, Rev. Moses Ekene Okolie, took time to enumerate the works of Rev. S.W. Martin and how the long-abandoned hospital was resuscitated. Okolie also acknowledged the support of Governor Okowa in the rehabilitation efforts.

He hinted that, irrespective of what had been spent so far, more still needed to be done within and around the hospital.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, chairman of the rehabilitation project committee, Prince Ibe Ozoma, stated that the funds for the rehabilitation of the hospital were transparently spent, with a leftover of N8 million for the payment of salaries of medical staff.

Ozoma maintained that more funding was needed to execute other critical projects in the hospital, including the perimeter fence, doctors’ and nurses’ quarters, the theatre, the mortuary section, procurement of more clinical beds, landscaping, hospital equipment, security and more.