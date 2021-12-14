From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

When it appeared the whole world crashed on a couple who lost all their four children in Umuahia, Abia State, after they ate suya, succour finally came to them, in a way.

The four children of Mr. Chibuzo Ikwunze, aged 12, 10, nine and three, had on request gone to the house of the bosom friend of their father, Mr. Okechkwu Ogba, at their residence in Umueze, Umuakanu community, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, to spend some days.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Their host, as it was customary, to entertain them, bought suya with some packs of fruit juice. After taking the suya, Ogba, two of his children and the four visiting children of his friend all died.

Although there were insinuations in some quarters that the cause of death of the four children and their hosts may not have been the suya they ate but fumes from a generator, which was reportedly put near the room where they slept that night, what is not under contention is that seven of them, including the four siblings, died in one fell swoop.

Visiting the couple at their home days after the tragedy, the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chinedum Orji, promised to assist them to overcome the trauma.

True to his word, the Speaker recently worshipped at Goodnews Pentecostal Church, Awolowo Street Extention, Umuahia (the church of the couple), with the sole aim of fulfilling his promise to them.

Orji gave the couple a car, according to him, to help them make extra income to better their lot.

The Speaker did not end there, he also offered automatic employment to Mr. Ikwunze to work directly under Mr. Uzochukwu Nwabufor, the Speaker’s Special Assistant on Ikukuoma’ s Free Water Scheme.

After announcing the gifts, the Speaker, while consoling the couple, expressed gratitude to God for sparing their lives thus far, noting that what happened to them was a tragedy of monumental proportions.

He advised them to take solace in God, do their best to forget the ugly experience. He said: “From today, you will stop crying; look ahead for more prosperity. I will help you back on your feet and have a meaningful life.”

The Speaker did not go alone; he went with some of his friends and political associates, including Hon. Kelechi Onuzuruike, member representing Umuahia North State Constituency in Abia House of Assembly, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya (Evuleogu Ibeku), Dr. Obi Aguocha, president-general of Ohuhu Welfare Union, Mr. Eze Okwulehie, general manager of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, and Chief G.O. Onyemaobi.

Some of those who went with the Speaker made cash donations to the couple.

Onuzuruike, Deputy Chief Whip of Abia State House of Assembly, gave a cheque for the accommodation rent of the couple for two years. Equally, Okwulehie gave the couple a cash gift of N100,000 for their sustenance.

Bishop Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ogbonna, general overseer of Goodnews Pentecostal Church, in a way of expressing his happiness, presented a “commemorative and appreciation award” to the Speaker for his support and encouragement to the bereaved family.

The Speaker later presented the car gift to the Ikwunzes. Responding, Mr. Ikwunze thanked the Speaker for his love, compassion and benevolence to his family since the unfortunate incident. He also thanked those who accompanied the Speaker to the church and prayed that God would continue to bless them in all they do.

Ikwunze has since started the job and moved on with his life with the hope that the future would be great.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .