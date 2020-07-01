Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Sucour has come the way of all women delivered of triplets at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (AE-FUTHA) Ebonyi State. The hospital’s management has evolved a means of easing the burdens often encountered by mothers of triplets and their families especially regarding payment of hospital bills after delivery.

Triplets are three children born at once birth by a single mother. Like every other set of children, triplets are special gift from God to some favoured families.

However, the difficulties usually experienced by parents of triplets are enormous particularly those in the lower rung of the society. Reports abound of spouses who abandoned their wives in the hospitals upon hearing that they delivered triplets because of the inability to foot the attendant bills.

The foregoing may have prompted the AE-FUTHA to adopt the policy which enables the hospital give adequate healthcare to the triplets and their mothers for free up to six months after delivery.

Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Emeka Onwe Ogah announced this in Abakaliki on June 6, 2020, while discharging a mother of triplet, Mrs. Gloria Uguru and her three beautiful baby girls at the facility.

He noted that the policy had been there for a long time but regretted that most mothers of triplets especially from well-to-do families were always in a hurry to pay and leave the hospital without waiting for the management.

Ogah who was represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Dr. Richard Ewa, advised pregnant mothers to always patronize the hospital not only to enjoy free bills but also to receive quality health care.

He also noted that the six-month free services included medical check-ups and care for other health challenges.

Ogah further called on public-spirited individuals who might want to assist the family of the triplet to get in touch with the hospital management: “Today, we are doing something that is not common but which is part of the hospital policy. The policy is that every mother that delivers triplet in this hospital shall go home without paying any penny to the hospital. If the mother is operated upon, she will equally not pay any money to the hospital. And even if the children were given any treatment, she will equally not pay. So, today we are here to fulfil that policy.