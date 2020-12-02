Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A Non-Governmental Organization, Sweetest Kiddies Empire, has lifted indigent pupils in Ebonyi State with various school materials.

The group on November 20, distributed exercise books, school bags, sandals and snacks to the pupils of Ezza Road Primary School, Abakaliki in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state.

The event which took place at the school’s premises saw many of the pupils who hitherto had no sandals, or school bags going home with brand new bags and sandals.

Speaking at the ceremony, Creative Director of Sweetest Kiddies Empire, Mrs. Nikita Ogban, stated that the programme was part of activities marking the 2020 World Children’s Day in Ebonyi by her organisation.

She noted that their target was to spot pupils from very poor background who could not afford some vital school materials and assist them: “Today, November 20th, we are celebrating World Children’s Day, so, we decided to celebrate the Nigerian children; we came to Ezza Road Primary School Nnorom, Abakaliki, Ebonyi local government to celebrate the children in the school.

“We are giving out school bags, sandals, exercise books and other stationeries to the pupils to help them. We chose government primary school because pupils in government schools need these things because to a certain level those children in private schools; their parents can afford some of these things. But the children in government schools are mostly from poor background; that is why we decided to concentrate on public schools.”

She disclosed that the NGO had occasionally organised training to teach the kiddies some skills like how to dance, playing musical instruments and the acts of speaking and writing: “I have always believed that children should be given a safe haven to grow. Every child requires proper environment to grow, so that is why I founded the organization to do the best we can to help the Nigerian child.”

Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Omele Phiomena, in her remarks commended the organization for its magnanimity and generosity to the school, adding that the pupils and the school management would not forget their kindness in a hurry: “We are very happy to receive Mrs. Nikita and her team to our school today. It is by the grace of God that of all the public primary schools in Abakaliki, they chose to come to our school today to celebrate this year’s World Children Day with us. You can see the beautiful gifts they brought for us and we say thank you and may God continue to bless them for us.”

Mrs Juliet Okeh, who spoke on behalf of the parents of the pupils, said that Sweetest Kiddies Empire has by the number and quality of school items given to the children, removed some burdens on parents and lauded the group for its contribution in the training of the Nigerian child.

One of the beneficiaries, Miss Ugochinecherem Favour, who got a school bag, thanked the organization on behalf of her colleagues. She prayed God to continue to bless Mrs. Ogban and her entire team, assuring them that they would continue to be of good behaviour while taking their studies seriously.

The event climaxed with the cutting of cake by the NGO’s team, the pupils and the school management, to mark the 2020 World Children’s Day.