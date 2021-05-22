By Agatha Emeadi

The Vice President’s wife, Dolapo Osinbajo and Ogun State First Lady, Bamidele Abiodun added glamour and panache to the premiere of a new flick, The Wait, which held recently at Filmhouse Cinema, Lekki, Lagos.

Directed by Yemi ‘Filmboy’ Morafa and Fiyin Gambo, and co-produced by Eventful Limited and Lord Studios, The Wait was inspired by The God’s Waiting Room, a book series written by Yewande Zaccheaus. The film illustrates the story of two couples and a job seeker whose lives were inadvertently woven together by the innocent hands of time and chance. As they journey towards their desire to find love, hope, help, redemption, and fulfillment, their desperation equally increases.

“The Wait is also a topical, visual and dramatic expression intended to capture the human experience, arrest attention to show the interconnectivity of the lives of different characters as they wait for things they hope for. Emotionally provoking, the film will cut across all, excite audiences nationwide and impact lives as they find themselves within the story told,” Zaccheaus said.

Starring Joke Silva, Deyemi Okalanwo, Meg Otanwa, Jimmy Odukoya, Ini Dima-Okogie, Kate Henshaw and Chimezie Imo, The Wait was produced in partnership with Aneden Gives, an NGO that is providing a fertility grant for waiting families living in Lagos.