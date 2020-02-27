Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Members of Ogidi Inwele North America (OINA) recently brought smiles to the faces of their kinsmen in Ogidi, Anambra State. The indigenes donated two Toyota Hilux patrol vans to complement security services in the area.

OINA is the umbrella body of indigenes of Ogidi living in America, Mexico and Canada. Before now, the body had been involved in various development projects in their native land.

Making the presentation at the palace of the traditional ruler of Ogidi community, Igwe Alex Onyido, president of OINA, Chief Emeka Ebo (Nwachinemelu), said the gesture was in response to the appeal to the body by the traditional ruler of the community.

“You made a clarion call to us, making it clear that the community needed assistance in the area of security and patrol. That was when we rallied together and asked ourselves what we could do to ameliorate the situation. Then we had a unanimous agreement to support what was going on at home. The entire eight branches of OINA raised the money for the two vehicles.

“We are in full support of your reign as our traditional ruler and your actions are very much acceptable to us. You are a first class traditional ruler and we shall not hesitate to answer you whenever you call us,” he said.

The Igwe, cabinet members and some high chiefs present during the presentation were very much elated.

One OINA member, a cabinet chief, Ken Emeka Nwabueze, the Ajie Okpala Ogidi, went down memory lane, recalling how the whole thing started.

“We travelled to Maryland, United States, two years ago for the convention of Ogidi Union. That was when we were communicated to on the need to support this security project and also on the need to move forward as one body.

“Our revered Igwe also travelled to New York and met other Ogidi sons there before coming to Maryland. He mediated in resolving some differences over there, which led to the emergence of Chief Emeka Ebo, Nwachinemeluife na Ogidi, as the president of OINA.

“I want to tell you that your toil to come to America and see us was not in vain. It has started yielding fruits already. To the diasporans, tell them we are proud of them and they are ambassadors and emissaries as well. They are expected to come back and replicate how the westerners are developing their community.

“You have the full support of the palace and the traditional ruler and we want to assure you that anytime you call on the traditional stool, rest assured of receiving a positive answer. Tell them to remain in peace and one accord. We don’t want Ogidi brothers to drag each other to court and unnecessary litigations. If there are issues demanding attention, the traditional institution would wade into them and ensure peace.”

Ajie Okpala Ogidi also told the OINA president to carry the message to their brothers overseas to ensure they bring their sons and daughters home so that they would remain attuned to their customs and traditions.

He said Ogidi has enormous human resources, recalling that his children once went for an interview at Kent University and he was shocked that they were asked questions on the book Things Fall Apart written by the iconic Ogidi son, Chinua Achebe.

The traditional ruler, Igwe Alex Onyido, said he really expected what was happening presently in the community, which he described as a sign of better days coming for the people.

Lauding the leadership of Ebo in OINA, he said the diaspora group was very strong and did whatever they promised. He noted that leadership was not an easy task as it involved managing various individual differences of people but, with wisdom, it could be easier.

Using the royal staff to bless the vehicle, he prayed that the good things of life would follow Ogidi people across the four Igbo market days and the three periods of morning, afternoon and nightfall.

He described the vehicle donation as a big relief out of the many tasks and workload waiting to be done in the community.

In an interview, Ebo stated that OINA was involved in other noble development programmes for the community, like education and empowerment. He recalled that five university students were studying on scholarship from OINA, while another set of 20 would be included in December this year.

On empowerment, he said two container-loads of goods would also be shipped into the country for distribution to indigent people of the community within the festive season.

“Whenever the Igwe calls us, we take it seriously and, being the apex organisation for Ogidi people in North America, we know we have an important role to play in this community and we don’t hesitate,” he said.

Vice president of Ogidi Town Union, Pastor Christian Chinwuba, expressed gratitude to God for giving their brothers abroad the wisdom and grace to understand that those at home needed their assistance. He also gave the assurance that the vehicles would be put to optimum use and not converted to running errands and unnecessary trips.