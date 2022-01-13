Sudan national team head coach, Burhan Tia, is wary of the threat posed by Nigeria ahead of both teams’ second Group D fixture at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium, Garoua on Saturday, January 15.

The Super Eagles sent out a statement of intent by beating one of the pre-tournament favourites and seven-time champions, Egypt, in their Africa Cup of Nations opener on Tuesday evening, a win that sees them top the group after matchday one with Sudan and Guinea-Bissau playing out a goalless draw.

Asked about facing Nigeria in their next group game, Tia was quoted as saying by Filgoal: “It will not be easy, as well as facing Egypt, but these are matches that we have put in our minds and our programme before the tournament.”

The Super Eagles will advance to the last sixteen with a game to spare if they defeat Sudan on Saturday.