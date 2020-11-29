(Xinhua/NAN)

Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday announced the seizure of large amounts of weapons, ammunition and war equipment in the Kassala State on the eastern border with Ethiopia, official SUNA news agency reported.

‘The weapons were seized as part of the operations carried out by the security forces these days on the borderline in anticipation of any security threat,’ it added.

The RSF reiterated readiness to deal with any actions that negatively affect the security and stability of the country.

The seized weapons included a number of mortars and various machine guns, said the report.