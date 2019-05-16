Sudan’s transitional military council and opposition groups on Thursday suspended talks for 72 hours, shortly after agreeing to a three-year transition period that will pave the way for a civilian government.

The head of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Abdul Fattah al-Burhan, said the negotiations would be suspended until protesters remove all barricades and open blocked roads, bridges and railways in the capital Khartoum.

“The TMC has decided to remove all barricades,’’ al-Burhan said, adding that the blockades created chaos and security issues.

The suspension came only hours after both sides agreed to a power-sharing deal, which will see the main opposition grouping Declaration of Freedom and Change Forces (DFCF) get two-thirds of the seats on the interim transitional council.

Meanwhile, the remaining third will go to other political parties.

However, the TMC and DFCF have yet to agree to the formation of a “sovereign council,’’ the highest level of power which would rule the country until elections.

There is still disagreement over the percentage the military and the civilian sides would take on that body.

Anti-government demonstrations began in Sudan in 2018 with protesters calling for long-time leader Omar al-Bashir to go.

The military stepped in April, launching a coup and arresting him.

However, protesters say the new military rulers are a continuation of al-Bashir’s former regime and have clamoured for more concessions and a transition to civilian government.

(dpa/NAN)