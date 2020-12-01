Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday discussed arrangements about removing Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism in the coming weeks.

During a phone call from Pompeo, they also discussed the developments in Ethiopia and the need for a peaceful settlement to the conflict in a manner that achieves regional peace and enhances security in the region, said the sovereign council in a statement.

On Oct. 23, U.S. President Donald Trump decided to remove Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism after Sudan paid 335 million U.S. dollars to American victims.

The decision was set to be effective on Dec. 11. (Xinhua/NAN)