Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the Deputy Chairman, of Sudan’s Sovereign Council says a comprehensive peace deal is expected to be signed between the Sudanese government and armed groups by June 20.

Dagalo disclosed this during a video negotiation between the government and the armed groups.

“The government is steadily moving toward achieving peace, and we promise the Sudanese people to sign a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement by June 20,” he said.

Arrangements are underway to overcome the final points related to power-sharing before reaching the deal, he noted.

Since last October, South Sudan’s capital Juba has been hosting peace talks between the Sudan government and armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions. (Xinhua/NAN)