The Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, members of the Transitional Sovereignty council’s civilian component and several ministers have been arrested by joint military forces.

Sudan’s Ministry of Information and Communications said this on Monday.

The ministry said the prime minister, in a message from his house arrest, asked the people of Sudan to hold on to peaceful protest and occupy streets to defend their revolution.

“Internet service is cut off, mobile phone networks and bridges are closed by military forces.

“The joint military forces stormed the radio and television headquarters in Omdurman and detained a number of employees,” it said.

Since the announcement of a foiled coup attempt on Sept. 21, the tension between the military and their civilian partners in the transitional government have continued to escalate.

Sudan is ruled amidst a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government of military and civilian elements, which was established after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government. (Xinhua/NAN)

