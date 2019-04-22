Sudan’s military leader vowed Sunday he was committed to handing power to the people, as a sea of protesters outside army headquarters awaited the unveiling of a rival civilian council.

New army ruler General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan also pledged to respond to demonstrators’ demands within a week and confirmed that cash worth over 113 million dollars had been seized from deposed president Omar al-Bashir’s residence.

Burhan said a team of police, army and security agents found a cash haul including seven million euros ($7.8 million), $350,000 and five billion Sudanese pounds ($105 million) during a search at Bashir’s home. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates meanwhile offered $3 billion (2.7 billion euros) yesterday in financial aid to the cash-starved country.

A military council has been put in place for a planned two-year transition period, but despite talks with protesters the two sides have struggled to agree on the shape and form of a civilian leadership.