Sudan on Friday reported one new COVID-19 case and one more death from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total confirmed cases to 33, including seven deaths.

“One new coronavirus infection has been recorded together with one death case,” Sudan’s Health Minister Akram Ali Al-Tom said in a statement.

He noted that the suspected cases with the coronavirus in the country increased to 300 at all the quarantine centres.

On Monday, the Sudanese government decided to impose a full curfew in the Khartoum State starting on April 18, in a bid to prevent the virus spread.

On March 23, Sudan declared a partial curfew nationwide to stem the virus.

Last Sunday, it banned travel of passenger vehicles between the cities and states, in accordance with the emergency law. (Xinhua/NAN)