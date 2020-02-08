Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A sudden bomb blast caused panic in the early hours of Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state capital when it rocked the anti-bomb unit of the Nigerian police force located inside the old government house of the state capital city.

While residents who heard the loud blast of the bomb panicked, the police and state government had calmed nerves by assuring that no casualties was recorded yet.

In a press release by the Ekiti State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO,) Abutu Sunday, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, the police said the bomb explosion might have been a malfunction of some explosives kept in the unit or a measure to control the explosives. The statement reads in part : ” It may have been due to a malfunction in one of the demolition accessories in the anti-bomb unit building.

” In the process, the anti-bomb unit got destroyed and some few parts of the buildings around.”

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, through the Command PPRO, assured that investigations into the development are ongoing : ” We and a team of the anti bomb specialists are fully on ground to access the real cause of the incident and the extent of the damage.” he assured.

Amba urged all in the state to remain calm and go about their lawful businesses.

The State Information Commissioner, Aare Muyiwa Olumilua , also allayed fears, saying there was no casulties. He said: “An explosion was reported earlier this morning at the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) office in Ado-Ekiti.

“An initial on -the- spot assessment confirms that there are no casualties and the area is secured with no further threats.”

Olumilua advised members of the public to go about their normal duties.