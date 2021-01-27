From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director-General of National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC), Prof Linus O Asuquo, has appealed to the Federal Government for sufficient funding in order to encourage research and development in the mineral sector to boost the Nigerian economy.

He identified the lack of research and development, equipment and staff training as some of the challenges facing the NMDC.

Prof Asuquo disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos while hosting the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, during a one-day walking visit to the Centre.

According to him, ‘this is your first visit to the centre and it is coming at a time when NMDC is experiencing transformation in terms of infrastructure renewal and capacity enhancement through the assistance of the ministry through the mineral sector fund (MinDiver) and the solid mineral intervention fund and also government budgetary provision.’

He explained that NMDC has the mandate of analytical services laboratory, corrosion and surface protection laboratory, telecommunications building, foundry technology workshop, clinic, scanning electron microscopy building and electric Arc furnace building, respectively.

The Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, said NMDC contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

‘There is no better moment than now to revive NMDC. We must all put our hands on deck to achieve this.

‘The ministry is working assiduously to better the working conditions of all the parastatals under her,’ she stated.

Dr Akinlade said the Minister of Mines and Steel Development has approved funding for the revitalisation of NMDC laboratories for more efficiency and effectiveness.