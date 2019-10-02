Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The police in Anambra State have arrested a 20-year-old sugarcane seller for allegedly killing his colleague over a minor disagreement.

The suspect, Jubrin Mohammed, who hails from Jigawa State, was said to have stabbed and killed 25-year-old Hamisu Ibrahim, also a sugarcane seller from the same state, when both engaged in a disagreement on Monday.

A witness said both of them engaged in a hot disagreement, which led to a fight along the Onitsha-Enugu expressway, before the deceased was stabbed by Mohammed.

The witness, who pleaded anonymity, said all efforts by passersby to separate the fighters proved abortive as Mohammed, to their surprise of the onlookers, pulled a knife and wasted no time in stabbing Hamisu.

He further said that Hamisu was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but unfortunately gave up the ghost on the way and was confirmed dead by the doctor.

Confirming the incident yesterday, the state police public relations officer, Haruna Mohammed, said the matter was reported at the Awada Police Station and detectives attached to the Division visited the scene of crime and promptly arrested the suspect.

He said: “The victim was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor while relatives of the deceased declined autopsy on religious ground. However, photograph was taken and corpse released to relatives as requested for burial according to Islamic rites.”

Haruna said that the Commissioner of Police, John B. Abang, ordered the transfer of the case to the State CID for discreet investigation after which the suspect would face prosecution.