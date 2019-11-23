When 52-year-old Yemisi John packed a few clothes and personal effects and embarked on a journey from her home in Akure, capital of Ondo State, little did she know that she had set in motion a sequence of events that would put her family through months of trauma. Her disappearance was a mystery for five months until detectives attached to Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), head- ed by DCP Abba Kyari, traced her footsteps to her last known whereabouts: Summit Road, opposite Ra- dio Nigeria, Benin City, Edo State capital. It was the home of a pastor.

Enter Pastor Joseph Kofi Martey of City of Fire Ministry who is now the primary suspect.

He didn’t give the police too much trouble. He confessed that Yemisi died in his house hours after they had sex. Fear of being lynched by neighbours, he claimed, pushed him to dump her body by the roadside. As a preacher, Martey knew a lot about the wages of sin. He knew he must account for his sin, and given the gravity of the crime, he appeared resigned to the gloomy fate ahead. The police, however, are not buying his confession hook, line and sinker. Detectives are saying the story is not as simple as narrated by the pastor.