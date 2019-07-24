Police in Somalia say a suicide bomber has detonated explosives inside the office of Mogadishu’s mayor during a security meeting.

Mayor Abdirahman Omar Osman was part of the meeting in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday when the blast took place.

There is no immediate information about casualties.

Police Colonel Mohamed Abdi confirmed the attack to The Associated Press.

It is not clear how the bomber managed to enter the mayor’s office or what officials were attending the security meeting.(ALJAZEERA)