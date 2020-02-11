Afghanistan Interior Ministry on Tuesday said six people were killed and 12 others wounded in an explosion near a military academy in the capital Kabul.

According to the ministry a suicide bomber blew himself up at a roundabout close to the Marshal Fahim Military Academy.

The Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that two civilians and four army personnel were killed and at least 12 others, including five civilians, were wounded.

According to Rahimi, the figures are initial and subject to change adding that the site of the incident has been cordoned off by security forces.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

In a WhatsApp message, a Taliban spokesman told dpa that the insurgents were still investigating whether they were involved in the attack in any way.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called the bombing a crime against humanity.

Ghani said in a statement that the nation demands an immediate end to the violence and a durable ceasefire.

Representatives of the Taliban and the U.S. are currently holding talks in Qatar aimed at ending the war in the country.

The European Union Special Envoy for Afghanistan Roland Kobia tweeted following the attack: “You want to be heard? Do politics, not butchery.’’

“Be it to derail peace talks or to put pressure on them, terrorist attacks are unacceptable and counterproductive.” (dpa/NAN)