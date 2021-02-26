Ben Dunno, Warri

Policemen attached to the Enerhen Division under the Delta state Police Command, have recovered the bodies of two lovers who reportedly committed sucide within the community.

The deceased identified as Emmanuel Oshiotu (m), 33 years and Amaka Okafor (f) 25 years, were said to be co-habiting at Ojigbo Crescent, Off Sapele-Effurun road in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta state.

The bodies which were discovered in their apartment early this morning had since being deposited at the mortuary while further investigations on the circumstances surrounding their decision to commit suicide were being unravelled.

However Daily Sun Investigations at the scene of the incident revealed that police recovered a poisonous insecticide popularly known as ‘Snipper” and a knife close to the spot the bodies were recovered.

Sources hinted that the suicide theory was further corroborated with the Facebook posting by deceased ‘lover man’, Emmanuel on Wednesday, expressing his frustrations over certain issues he was said to be passing through.

One of the neighbours who pleaded anonymity disclosed that, at about 5 a.m. they heard Emmanuel shouting for help and that on breaking the door, they found him vomiting white foam while his lover lifeless body laid a few distance from him.

He hinted that the deceased were rushed to Central Hospital, Warri where they were both confirmed dead and bodies deposited in the morgue.

According to him, “It was when we took a closer look around the room that we saw a sniper insecticide and a knife on the floor close to their bodies that we suspected it was suicide”.

Divisional Police Officer, CSP Muktari Bello and his officers were said to have supervised the depositing of their bodies at the Central Hospital, Warri morgue.

Delta State Acting Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Edafe Bright confirmed the incident.

