Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A consortium of lawyers have pledged to offer free legal services to challenge the suit seeking to sack the sack of the Services Chiefs.

The suit was filed before the Abuja division of the Federal High Court by the Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere.

But the legal practitioners have vowed to defend Nigeria’s constitution and her sovereignty against persons attempting to undermine the powers of the President and efforts of the Service Chiefs.

The lawyers under the aegis of Patriotic Nigerian Lawyers (PNL) and Concerned Citizens made this vow on Thursday at a World Press Conference in Abuja, warning paid sabotuers to stop taking Nigeria for a ride.

Executive Secretary of the group, Barrister Abdulmalik Alfa, described the suit by the spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) Ikenga Ugochinyere calling for the sack of the Service Chiefs as an “exercise in futility”.

He added that Ugochinyere’s actions isn’t surprising owing to his known alliance with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and utter desperation with other “enemies” of the country.

The legal practioners, however, welcomed the CUPP spokesperson to meet them in court and assured that neither Mr. President nor the Security Chiefs would be distracted by his paymasters’ antics.

They also vowed to rise up in “defence of the letters of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other laws of the land, defend our selfless men and women who on daily basis risk their life whilst we are asleep”.

Patriotic Nigerian Lawyers assure Ugochinyere that Nigerians will meet him in court to ensure that neither Mr. President nor the Security Chiefs are distracted by the antics of his paymasters and will neither be stampeded by him.

Nigerians already know them him and his associates, he can be assured that very selfless and patriotic Nigerian lawyers will rise up in Defence of the letters of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and other laws of the land to defend our selfless men and women who on daily basis risk their life whilst we are asleep.