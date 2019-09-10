Adewale Sanyaolu

Sujimoto Construction has been awarded the 2019 Bold Initiative in Property Development award by the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA).

This latest award from NIA , is coming less than one month when Sujimoto was recently awarded as the Luxury Developer of the Year 2019 at the Nigerian Business Leadership Awards, which is annually hosted by Business Day Newspaper.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele, reiterated how the lessons he learnt in his childhood were instrumental to his success.

“Five years ago, when we started, some said our dreams were too big, our ambitions too grand; but we refused to think small and act local, we chose to think big and act global. By embracing the spirit of possibility, we created our own destiny,” said Ogundele.

“We understand that there is no nobility in poverty and to win in today’s economy, one needs an uncommon balance of integrity, creativity and quality. Our sold-out project, the GiulianoBySujimoto was erected on these tenets.