Adewale Sanyaolu

About 33 years after leaving school, construction giant and Managing Director of Sujimoto Construction, Mr. Sijibomi Ogundele, returned to his alma mata, New Oko-oba Primary School, Agege with scholarship awards to 50 students.

Speaking at the occasion, Ogundele said; “As human, we must never forget that we have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others. If your neighbor is hungry, your chicken is not safe; our tithe at Sujimoto goes directly to people who need it the most. For us, giving back goes beyond CSR, it’s an obligation.”

Ogundele said his nostalgia and excitement began to wane when he discovered during the inspection of the school facilities that of about 700 pupils and over 26 classrooms, only three classes had desks and chairs with others empty and the students having to sit on bare floor with only one functional toilet out of four.

Moved by the deplorable state of facilities in the school, Ogundele pledged to provide the school with sufficient desks and chairs, and renovate the dilapitated toilets.

“Every year, we shall take a part of our profit and give back to different public schools, including Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Model College, Meiran, Lagos and then move to Zaria, Jos and many other schools, because for us at Sujimoto, giving back is an obligation.”

The Sujimoto CEO challenged the students to dream big, embrace integrity and be an ambassador for generosity.

The event also witnessed the distribution of over 1000 gift packs among the overly excited students and the passionate teachers, thus bringing renewed hope and confidence to the faces of the students and teachers.

Ogundele encouraged Nigerians to invest in helping to develop the capacity of our youthful population in whatever way they can.