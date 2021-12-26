From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule clocks 62 years old today, Sunday, December 26, the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has called on citizens to pray and give him more support to succeed on his mandate.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the Speaker, Jibrin Gwamna, on Sunday indicates that the Speaker felicitates with the governor on his 62nd birthday celebration which he said is worth celebrating.

The state’s number three citizen said the House of Assembly under his watch will continue to give Governor Sule all the necessary support to enable him to succeed on the task of providing quality leadership and good governance to the people of the state.

Speaker Abdullahi prayed that God continues to protect, guide and give the governor good health in the years ahead.

He added that Governor Sule has a passion for the state and has shown a great desire to turn around the fortunes of its people, hence the need for citizens to give him more support, understanding and prayers to succeed.