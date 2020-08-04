Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has charged youths in the state to imbibe the spirit of patriotism and embrace his administration’s youths development programmes.

Sule gave the charge on Tuesday when he received the new National Speaker of the Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN), Shuaibu Sani, who paid him a thank-you visit at the Government House, Lafia.

He said that his administration’s focus on industrialisation, education, health and tourism, among others, is targeted at the wellbeing of youths.

The governor noted that his administration could only succeed if the youths keyed into the its development initiatives with great zeal and patriotism.

He pledged support for the assembly’s plan to hold the inauguration of the new executive in the state.

“This is a positive development since this administration is doing everything to promote the wellbeing of the youths,” he said.

Sule, while congratulating Sani on his emergence as the national speaker of the assembly, said he was not surprised by his victory considering his antecedents, especially in youth affairs.

“I wish to congratulate you on behalf of the government and people of Nasarawa State. You have made us proud by working so hard to be elected.

“You have being a true ambassador of the state and now will become an ambassador of Nigeria,” the governor said.

He expressed his administration’s determination to renovate the Sani Abacha Youth Centre, Lafia, in order to make the centre viable.

“It will promote the image of the state, especially now that the YAN national speaker is from the state,” the governor said.

Earlier, Sani said he was at the government house to show his appreciation to the governor for his support throughout his campaign and to get his blessing to in order succeed.

“We have decided to adopt you as a role model because of your leadership style.

“We feel if we have a leader like you, ready to listen to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerian youths, we believe the cry of Nigerian youths will be a thing of the past,” Sani said.

He appealed for the governor’s assistance toward a successful inauguration of the new EXCO slated for August 19, in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sani was accompanied on the visit by the state YAN Speaker, Jaafar Loko, among other executive members of the group. (NAN)