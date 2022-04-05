From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has emphasised the need for Nigerian graduates to acquire technical, vocational and entrepreneurial skills towards self-reliance.

He made the call while speaking as a special guest during the commissioning of the NYSC skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development centre, at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Orientation Camp, in Keffi, yesterday.

He said the high turnover of graduates from institutions of higher learning across the country makes it imperative that Nigerian graduates acquire not only degrees but also skills that would make them self-reliant and employers of labour.

While commending the NYSC director general and management for siting the project in Nasarawa State, he promised that his administration would not only patronise the products but find ways to work together with the commission as team.

He said the inauguration of the skills and technical skills acquisition centre is in line with the policy thrust of his administration aimed at empowering youths with skills to make them self-reliant.

Sule expressed optimism that the inauguration of the skills acquisition centre couldn’t have come at a better time, with Olams Nigeria Limited investing $100 million in the vicinity of the centre.

He specifically commended the NYSC Director General, Shuaibu Ibrahim, for the vision to redefine and reinvigorate the scheme and for turning the commission into a revenue generating facility for the Federal Government.