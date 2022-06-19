From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has inaugurated a high-powered committee on the creation of additional districts and village areas in the state. The committee will also look into resolution of chieftaincy and territorial disputes and other related matters.

Sule inaugurated the committee during a ceremony held at the Government House, on Friday.

He said setting up the committee became necessary following numerous requests from various communities for the creation of additional districts and village areas.

Sule added that the committee is also intended to resolve the conflict arising from the composition and territorial boundaries of the existing chiefdoms, districts and village heads in the state.

He explained that setting up of the committee was part of the efforts being put in place by both the traditional leaders as well as members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, adding, “so that at the end of the day, we can use three different reports to arrive at the final solution for our state.”

While restating the commitment of his administration to resolving all issues challenging the collective existence of the state as one people with common destiny, the governor recalled that in the recent past, the state witnessed inter-and intra-communal clashes occasioned by the struggle for ascension, self-determination and actualisation.

“These agitations often resulted in boundary misunderstanding and sometimes disputes in some communities within the state, with all the attendant negative consequences,” he stated.

