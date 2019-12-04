Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa state Governor, Abdullahi Sule yesterday presented the 2020 budget proposal of N100.52 billion only to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Members of the state executive committee of his party, APC led by the state chairman Philip Shekwo and secretary Aliyu Bello were conspicuously absent.

The 2020 budget presentation is the first under Governor Abdullahi Sule having been sworn in on may 29th 2019, and no reason was given for their absence.

The speaker of the house, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi who received the budget after Sule’s presentation assured the state government of speedy passage of the budget to enable the people of the state benefits from more dividends of democracy.

Sule who tagged the budget ” Budget of Inclusive Development ” said his administration policy is anchored on transparency, accountability and prudency for the overall development of the state and the country at large.

The governor assured the assembly of full implementation of the budget if finally passed into law for the benefit of the people of the state.

” I hereby present the 2020 appropriation bill of N100,519,956,857 to you for your consideration and approval.

“A total of N56,733, 129, 610billion of the budget is earmarked for Recurrent expenditure while N43,786,827,247 of the total budget is earmarked as Capital Expenditure for the year 2020 ,”he said.

Sule assured the people of the state that the budget will be used to complete all ongoing projects, provision of social services, youths empowerment programmes among others for the benefits of the people of the state.

He said that his administration would also create an enabling environment for business and other activities to thrive in the state .

The governor called on the members to give the budget proposal speedy passage to enable the state government executes developmental projects across the state.

The speaker of the House assured the state government of the House readiness to do justice to the budget for the overall development of the state.

“I therefore call on all govt,agencies,ministries and parastatals MDAs to cooperate with the assembly so that this budget will be pass in the shortest possible time”He said.

It was gathered that education, Science and ICT got the lion share with N26.3billion while infrastructure and works followed with N18billion, Government and General Administration got N16.81billion, Finance, Investment and Trade N11billion while Health sector got N9.7billion as Agriculture and Water Resources comes behind with N2.44billion