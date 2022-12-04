From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development Lucky Isaac Yargwa has disclosed that Governor Abdullahi Sule has redeemed the pledge of N16.5 million made to Nasarawa athletes who won medals at the Edo National Sports Festival 2021.

This is even as the commissioner expressed confidence that the State’s contingent participating at the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival tagged #Delta2022, will end the biannual multi-sport fiesta on high.

The commissioner disclosed this on Saturday at the Media Centre of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, while briefing journalists covering the Sports Festival.

He commended the governor for the huge investment in youth and sports development in the state, explaining that the Governor’s magnanimity and passion for sports and talents development had made Nasarawa State a force to reckon with in Nigeria and beyond while applauding Organizers of the 21st National Sports Festival for providing a serene setting for the Event to hold.

“I must commend the Organizers of the Sports Festival, including the Delta State Government, the Federal Government and Partners for ensuring that this Event doesn’t only hold, but meets the required standard.

“The facilities are wonderful. The coordination is welcoming, and the hostel accommodation, especially for my contingent members, is excellent.”

According to him, “We are participating in 27 Sporting Events.

“In all of these sports, we are very confident of surpassing our previous medal records.

“So far, Team Nasarawa has won three medals – one Silver from Para-Table Tennis and two Bronze coming from Taekwondo Events(Poomsae Individual and Poomsae Team Events).

“Some of our athletes are already in the medal stage in some sports, and before the end of today, we should have more medals in our cabin.

“There are many other sporting events we are yet to commence participation in.

“But I want to assure you that before the end of the Festival, Team Nasarawa will be among the top ten highest medal-winning states.”

He noted that members of the State’s contingent were adequately supported, both financially and morally, by the Government to enable them to excel at the event.

He called on Organizers of the Sports Festival to desist from any act that would jeopardize the essence of establishing the multi-sport meet.

Meanwhile, the commissioner further reassured the State’s athletes of adequate and necessary support throughout the duration of the sports festival in Asaba.

He gave the assurance when he was addressing members of Team Nasarawa at their hostel accommodation in Asaba.

Describing athletes of the State at the Event as “Main Actors”, Yargwa said the government would continue to give priority to those who work hard to bring glory and fame to the state and her people.

He promised to handsomely reward any athlete and their coaches who win a medal at the sports festival.

Yargwa charged the athletes and coaches to justify the huge resources being invested in them by Governor Abdullahi Sule by winning medals.

Daily Sun reports that on day three of the National Sports Festival, Team Nasarawa won one Silver and two Bronze Medals, respectively.

The 2022 National Sports Festival commenced on November 29 and will end on Saturday, December 10.