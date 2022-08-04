From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has sworn-in Hon. Kadi Yusuf Abubakar Agwai II as the Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, urging the new grand Khair, to ensure that sharia courts in the state remain the embodiment of hope and justice in accordance with Islamic jurisprudence.

This is just as Sule equally sworn-in six new permanent secretaries aimed at reinvigorating the machinery of government towards the realization of policies and programmes of his administration.

Performing the twin swearing-in ceremony at the Government House, on Wednesday, the Governor charged the new appointees to quickly acquaint themselves with the vision and philosophy of his administration for the progress and development of the state.

On the appointment of the new grand khadi, he recalled that, following the retirement of the former grand khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal, it became necessary to fill the vacuum created.

“In fulfillment of the constitutional obligation and based on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council in compliance with the provision of Section 276 sub-section (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), I approved the appointment of Hon. Kadi Yusuf Abubakar Agwai II as the Grand Khadi of the Sharia Court of Appeal,” he said.

While noting that the Sharia Court, as a sub-organ of the judiciary, ensures the administration of justice in line with the Sharia system, Engineer Sule said it was against that background that his administration has continued to accord attention to this critical organ in order to enhance the dispensation of justice to all and sundry.

He told the new grand khadi that his appointment was in view of his enormous contributions to the administration of justice, stressing that he is expected to bring his wealth of experience, integrity and impartiality to add impetus to the commitment of the state government to continue to strengthen and entrench the rule of Law in the society.

On the appointment of six new permanent secretaries, the Governor charged them, as accounting officers of their various ministries, to acquaint themselves with the Financial Regulations and the Public Procurement Act in carrying out government business, anchored on the principles of transparency, accountability and prudent management of public resources which his administration has imbibed as some of its core values.

He restated the resolve of his administration to reposition to the state public service for enhanced performance, especially against the backdrop of the significant role the service play in the initiation and implementation of government policies and programmes.

“This is why we have continued to commit enormous resources in the training and retraining of our public servants in order to put the service on the right pedestal. We have also ensured that the welfare of Civil Servants is given utmost priority in order to ensure that our personnel feel well-motivated to give their best in the delivery of service for socio-economic development,” the Governor added.

In this regards, Sule recalled that, he has directed the Head of the Civil Service to commence the processing of the promotion of public servants that have been due with effect from 2017 to date, enjoining both the Head of the Civil Service and the Civil Service Commission to expedite action to conclude the exercise.

“Similarly, I directed the implementation of the pending promotions of the Local Government employees to ensure that workers in the State are well motivated for enhanced productivity,” he added.

The Governor expressed confidence that public servants will reciprocate the gesture of government by rededicating themselves to improved productivity for the benefit of the state.