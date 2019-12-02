Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullah Sule has been advised by stakeholders in the state to immediately revoke the sale of all government properties by the immediate past governor, Umar Tanko Al-Makura.

Senator Al-Makura had towards the end his his second term sold government assets in Jos, Kaduna and Lagos and liquidated the state Investment and Property Development Company.

Former Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr Mike Omeri stated this a one-day conference on harnessing economic potentials of Nasarawa State for development organised by indigenes of the state working and residing in Abuja.

Dr Omeri told the governor during the technical session that if he was serious about harnessing the economic potentials of the state, he must revoke all government’s assets sold by his predecessor.

The former information commissioner explained that no state or country can survive solely from federal allocation, noting that it was the company that manage business for government to boost IGR.

The ex-NOA DG equally urged the governor to bring back the liquidated Nasarawa investment company liquidated by Al-Makura, adding that the company was managing all government hotels and other business within and outside the state and it was generating revenue for the state before it was liquidated.

Prominent sons and daughters of the state had kicked against decision of Al-Makura to sell the state common heritage and liquidate the state investment company.