The cop who is in charge of recruiting and training outstanding golfers for the Police Force, Mohammed Suleiman, has said that save for early marriages, lady golfers from the North would have dominated the nation’s ladies golf scene infinitely.

Suleiman, an alert and sharp thinker, disclosed that after discovering Rachael Danjuma and Amina Wilfred, two police ladies who still rule the nation’s ladies golf for well over a decade now, he had moved on to discover three better lady golfers who could not hit the limelight because they were given out in marriage at early ages.

‘’This is one problem beyond my control’’, Suleiman who started playing golf in 1977 at age 11 said. ‘’I particularly trained three police ladies, in their teens, and I became sure they were going to be better than Rachael and Amina. After their training was satisfactory, I worked their transfer to Abuja so they could hit the limelight there. And what happened? They got married and their husbands simply opposed their travelling for tournaments. That was the end of lofty dreams. It was like this with several other ladies I trained.’’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .