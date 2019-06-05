Bolaji Okunola

Newly–elected member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Amuwo Odofin Constituency II, Olawale Rauf Age-Suleiman, has pledged to take the constituency to greater heights.

In an interview with Daily Sun, he thanked the electorate and vowed to show class as he resumes office on June 10.

“ I’m so glad to win this battle. It was not an easy task for one to go to court and defeat a tough rival. I wasn’t the one who took the case to court, my rival did despite the fact that I defeated him during the primary. I see all that as history. I’m now focused on my dream to take the constituency to greater hights.

“I have started laying out plans to make sure Oriade Local Council Development Area soars high. We were once known to be the best and I can assure everyone that we shall regain our past glory. June 10 is around the corner and we shall take over in grand style,” he said.

He polled 2,208 votes to defeat his main rival, Hakeem Bello who scored 1, 486 votes.

Despite belonging to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the duo dragged each other to the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos after the October 5, 2018 primary election.

Justice A. O. Faji declared Suleiman winner in the judgment of May 10, 2019.