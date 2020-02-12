The Suleja Local Government Council of Niger has spent about N15 million on the purchase of five Sharon buses and 15 motorcycles to support security agencies in the fight against crime in the area.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Maje, disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Suleja on Wednesday.

“We have released three Sharon buses to the Nigeria Police, one to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and one to the vigilance group.

“We have also released 15 motorcycles to the vigilance group to enable them to patrol all nooks and crannies of the entire area,’’ he said.

Maje said that the local administration would liaise with other security agencies to flush out criminal elements that had been terrorising people of Suleja and its environs.

“We have already identified the black spots as part of our proactive security measures and deployed our well trained personnel to ensure their arrest and prosecution.

“I am assuring the good people of Suleja that the security measures already in place will end banditry and other criminal activities in and outside Suleja.

“All we require from members of the public is timely intelligence information about suspected characters in their midst,’’ he said.

The chairman said that uniformed and plain cloth security personnel had since been deployed to identify hot spots of criminal elements to ensure their arrest and prosecution.

He urged members of the public to always give the security personnel relevant information that could lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals. (NAN)